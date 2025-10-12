‘Bring one Indian manager…’: CA’s witty take on Dutch work culture ignites debate on Indian hours

For many Indian professionals, working abroad is as much about lifestyle as career. A recent viral video by CA Jyoti Saini, an Indian accountant in the Netherlands, has struck a chord for showing just how stark the difference can be.

In the 13-second clip, filmed at 5:10 PM — just ten minutes after office hours — Saini pans across her empty workplace. The lights are off, chairs tucked in, and not a soul in sight. “It’s 5.10 pm, and look at my office… there’s not a single person here,” she says.

But it was her cheeky caption that set the internet abuzz: “Bring just one Indian manager here, and things will be different.”

The clip was reshared by ICAI member Dinesh Wadera, who called the caption “witty.” Reactions poured in across platforms. Many praised the European work culture, citing focused schedules, shorter hours, and healthier work-life balance.

One user wrote, “They start sharp at 8 a.m., take no unnecessary breaks, have lunch during meetings — that’s 8 hours of solid focused work.” Others criticized long hours in India as performative and counterproductive.

Some even shared personal stories. “My uncle moved to Sweden 10 years ago… in India it was 9 to 7, in Sweden it became 10 to 5,” one comment read. “He built a home there and settled happily.”

Humour also found its place. “I showed this reel to my manager,” joked a user. “He said it’s AI.”