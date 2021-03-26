Bihar Board 12th result Live Updates: BSEB declares inter results; check out pass percentage for every stream

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board class 12 or intermediate results today on the official Bihar board website. The results have been announced by Bihar's education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. Chief Secretary of the Education Department Sanjay Kumar and President of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Anand Kishor were also present at this event.

BSEB's official website has crashed ahead of the state education minister's press conference. Candidates are advised check the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for the latest updates. Approximately 13.50 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board class 12 exams which were conducted across 1,473 exam centres.

Here are the latest updates on Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021:

03:30 pm: BSEB Class 12 2021 result declared; check out pass percentages

The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the Bihar Class 12 result 2021 today during the press conference.

Pass percentage across streams

Commerce-91.48 per cent

Arts- 77.97 per cent

Science- 76.28 per cent





03:25 pm: Changes in Bihar Board Class 12 exam pattern

The syllabus for the BSEB Class 12 exams was reduced by 30 per cent for all the three streams due to coronavirus pandemic. BSEB offered 20 per cent internal choice to the candiadtes and had 50 per cent objective type questions.

03:17 pm: Result to be out on official Bihar board website soon

Bihar class 12th toppers are being verified as of now. The result will shortly be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

03:11 pm: Bihar result today: Candidates should secure 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear Class 12 exams

Students will have to secure 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the Bihar Board Class 12 exams 2021.

Those who are unable to secure 33 per cent marks can appear in compartmental exams after the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021. This, however, is applicable only to those who have flunked in 1 or 2 subjects.

03:05 pm: Press conference to announce Bihar Class 12 results begins

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has reached the Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee auditorium, Patna. State education minister will announce the results soon.

02:59 pm: BSEB website crashes ahead of Bihar Class 12th result announcement

The official Bihar Board website has crashed ahead of the state education minister's press conference to announce the Bihar Class 12th results.

02:50 pm: Bihar board Class 12th result to be out soon

The state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce the Bihar Board result today at 03:00 pm. All students can check the results through the BSEB website or through the SMS

02:46 pm: Bihar board class 12 result 2021: Toppers to receive massive awards

Three awards will be presented to the Bihar Board class 12 toppers. BSEB Bihar Class 12 result first topper will receive a laptop, Rs 1 lakh and a kindle e-reader.

Intermediate second rank holder will get Rs 75,000 cash prize, a laptop and an e-kindle reader.

Third rank holder will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a laptop and a kindle e-reader





02:35 pm: How to check Bihar 12th result via SMS

Step 1: Type BIHAR12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

Step 2: Save and download your Bihar Class 12 result for future use





02:28 pm: Bihar Board class 12 results 2021 helpline for students

Students who are facing problems in checking the Class 12 BSEB result can dial the board's helpline at 0612-2230009. They can also write a mail at info@biharboard.ac.in or visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/contact-us

02:22 pm: Bihar 12th class result announcement will take place at the Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee auditorium, Patna at 03:00 pm today.

02:15 pm: Here's how and when to apply for rechecking

In case students are not happy with their result, they can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheet. Here's a video explaining how to apply for re-evaluation. The process might or might not change this year

A video on how & when to apply for Intermediate Scrutiny 2020#BSEB #biharschoolexaminationboard pic.twitter.com/Mhb6VP17OM - Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 12, 2020

02: 00 pm: Alternate websites to check Bihar intermediate result 2021

The official website to check Bihar 12th result is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In case this website crashes due to heavy traffic, we have you covered.

Other websites to check Bihar 12th result today

onlinebseb.in

biharboard.online

biharboardonline.com

biharboard.ac.in





01: 45 pm: Bihar 12th result today: Scores for all streams to be announced together

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board 12th results today for all streams-- Science, Arts and Commerce together. Students can check the Bihar board website for latest updates.

01:30 pm: How to check Bihar 12th result online

Step 1: Visit the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Class 12 results'

Step 3: Enter your credentials like roll number, registration number and others to log in. Click the 'submit' option

Step 4: You can access your results

Step 5: Download your Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 and save for future reference





01:15 pm: Bihar Board class 12 exam 2021 result to be declared today at 03:00 pm