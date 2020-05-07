Buddha Purnima 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status, images

Buddha Purnima is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, founder of Buddhism. It is widely believed that Gautam Buddha, who was born as Siddhartha Gautam was the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is said that Buddha was born in Lumbini in Nepal around the 5th or 6th century as Prince Siddhartha to a royal family. His quest for seeking enlightenment began upon seeing the sufferings and tribulations of the human race.
This is the most sacred festival for Buddhists as it marks Lord Buddha's enlightenment and birth. This year, Buddha Purnima is falling on Thursday, May 7. People visit Buddhist temples and listen to the monks chanting ancient verses. Temples also display the statue of Buddha as a baby as this day is celebrated as Buddha's birthday. This statue is placed in a basin filled with water and decorated with flowers.
In case you are pondering over what message to send to make this occasion special for your friends and family, we have got you covered. Here are some wishes, messages, quotes, facebook and whatsapp status, images you can send to your loved ones to make their day special:
Also read: Labour Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, images, status, why it is celebrated on May 1
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today