Business wisdom of the day: 'In the moment of crisis, the wise...'

"In the moment of crisis, the wise build bridges and the foolish build dams." — a classic proverb of Nigerian origin.
While it is widely quoted online and often attributed to Nigerian or African heritage, it gained global fame in 2018 when it was quoted by the character T'Challa (Black Panther) in the post-credits scene of the Marvel Studios film Black Panther.
What the proverb means
At its core, this proverb contrasts two opposing responses to crisis: collaboration and protectionism.
How the proverb applies for businesses today
In today’s volatile market, a company's default instinct during a downturn is often to "build a dam" — cut all non-essential spending, hoard cash, and freeze external partnerships. However, history shows that the most resilient businesses actively build bridges instead.
Why it remains timeless
The proverb remains timeless because it accurately describes a fundamental law of human systems: isolationism is unsustainable.
Whether applied to geopolitical trade wars or digital-age corporate strategy, crises are fluid. You cannot stop a flood by pretending the water isn't there; you can only navigate it by building structures that allow you to cross over to safer ground together.
It reminds us that our long-term survival has never depended on how well we hide, but on how well we connect.