'Buy a MacBook, hire a maid...': Bengaluru techie’s viral post triggers outrage and a clarification

A Bengaluru techie’s life advice for 20-year-olds has sparked a firestorm. Shobhit Shrivastava, known for his candid takes on productivity and personal growth, recently urged young professionals in their early 20s to prioritize self-investment.

From suggesting a MacBook and noise-cancelling headphones to a gym membership and even hiring a maid, his advice went viral—but not without backlash.

Days later, Shrivastava found himself defending his remarks as netizens called out the practicality and privilege behind his suggestions.

On December 29, 2024, Shrivastava posted on X, advising young professionals to spend on "productivity-enhancing tools and services" to boost their earning potential. “Get out of those money-pinching habits you inherited,” he wrote. “Early 20s is the time to invest in yourself and increase your earning potential. No investment can give higher returns, ever.”

He listed examples like buying a MacBook, investing in gym memberships, and hiring help for household chores. His reasoning? These investments free up time and energy, allowing young professionals to focus on personal growth and career advancement.

Someone pointed it out to me, and I agree. I should have used the word "domestic help" instead of "maid". Apologies! — Shobhit Shrivastava (@shri_shobhit) December 31, 2024

But his post quickly drew criticism, with many users finding the advice tone-deaf for those with tighter budgets or additional responsibilities.

Shrivastava later clarified his stance in a follow-up post, explaining that his advice was intended for programmers who had recently started earning decent salaries. “This was the group I mostly interacted with here,” he wrote. “Now this has reached far and wide, interpreted many ways I did not foresee. Even a few news sites have picked it up!” Acknowledging the mixed reactions, he added, “Obviously, it doesn’t apply to everyone. No advice does!”

The post ignited a debate in the comments. While some users resonated with his advice, others found it detached from the realities of young adulthood. “Only applies if you don’t have other responsibilities,” wrote one user. Another said, “Great advice if you are earning a minimum of 80-85k (this itself is pushing it).” A third quipped, “What’s the MacBook for?”

Shrivastava’s viral post has opened up a broader discussion about the balance between ambition and practicality in one’s 20s. While his advice highlights the importance of self-investment, it also underscores the varied experiences of navigating personal growth in an increasingly demanding world.