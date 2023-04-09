Buy now, pay later: This Pune trader is selling Alphonso mangoes on EMI

With the mango season knocking in, a Pune-based seller is offering the fruit on Equated Monthly installments (EMI) so people can relish the taste of Alphonso (Hapus) mangoes without burning a big hole in their pockets.

Gaurav Sanas, the fruit seller at Gurukripa Traders and Fruit Products in Pune, who initiated the scheme told news agency ANI, “After Covid, it was seen that people were losing interest in Alphonso due to its high price. So we started this scheme of giving mangoes on EMI, in order to bring back the customers.”

"They can get it on EMI through credit cards and debit cards. The price of mangoes at my shop ranges between Rs 600-1,300 per dozen," he added.

Sanas also claimed that his family's outlet is the first to sell mangos on EMI in the whole country.

The fruit seller also said since the prices are high at the start of the season, they thought of making Alphonso mangoes affordable for all.

"We thought if refrigerators, ACs and other appliances can be bought on EMI, why not mangoes? Everyone can afford mangoes then," he added.

The procedure for buying the fruit at his outlet on EMI is similar to buying mobile phones in instalments. The customer needs to use a credit card and the purchase amount is converted into EMIs of three, six or 12 months.

However, the scheme is available for a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.

So far, four consumers have opted for the scheme, as per Sanas.

Alphonso or 'Hapus' mangoes from Devgad and Ratnagiri, considered to be the best, are currently being sold at Rs 800 to 1,300 per dozen in the retail market.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

