'By far the worst thing...': Ben Stokes' home robbed; Read England Test captain's 'appeal'

On the evening of Thursday, October 17, England Test captain Ben Stokes experienced a burglary at his home in the Castle Eden area. Masked intruders broke into the property, managing to escape with jewellery, valuables, and numerous personal items that hold significant sentimental value for Stokes and his family.

Stokes took to social media platform X to share the distressing news, revealing that the robbery occurred while his wife and two young children were inside the house. Fortunately, no one was physically harmed, but Stokes expressed deep concern for the emotional impact the incident has had on his family. "All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been," he stated.

On the evening of Thursday 17th October a number of masked people burgled my home in the Castle Eden area in the North East.



They escaped with jewellery, other valuables and a good deal of personal items. Many of those items have real sentimental value for me and my…

In an effort to recover the stolen items, Stokes released photographs of some of the missing possessions, urging the public to help identify them. However, he emphasized that his primary motivation is not the recovery of material goods but rather the apprehension of those responsible for the crime. "This is an appeal for any help in finding these people who carried out this act," he wrote.

Stokes thanked the police for their ongoing support, both during this traumatic time and while he was away in Pakistan. He encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact Durham Constabulary, quoting crime reference CRI00575927.

The incident comes on the heels of a challenging period for the England cricket team, which recently lost a Test series against Pakistan, marking a significant victory for the hosts.