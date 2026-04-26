BYD CEO takes Beijing subway to auto show, video goes viral. Watch

In a moment that has quietly gone viral, Wang Chuanfu, the billionaire founder of BYD, was purportedly spotted taking the Beijing subway to attend the 2026 Beijing Auto Show — offering a striking contrast to the chauffeur-driven arrivals typical of global auto executives.

Images circulating on social media show Wang travelling on Beijing’s metro network, reportedly choosing speed and convenience over luxury amid the capital’s heavy traffic.

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For a man who leads the world’s largest plug-in electric vehicle maker, the decision may have been practical — but its symbolism resonated far beyond logistics. In a city known for congestion, the subway often remains the fastest way to get around, even for billionaires.

BYD CEO Wang Chuanfu worth $23B taking the Beijing subway to the Beijing auto show



BYD worth nearly $1 trillion



How many billionaires do you see on the subway these days 👀 pic.twitter.com/bP4zvVIOjl — Susan Li (@SusanLiTV) April 25, 2026

Who is Wang Chuanfu?

Wang Chuanfu is not just another auto executive — he is one of the most influential figures shaping the global electric mobility revolution.

A Chinese chemist and entrepreneur, he was born in 1966 in Anhui province into a poor farming family.

Orphaned at a young age, he was raised by his siblings and went on to study metallurgy and battery technology.

In 1995, he founded BYD as a battery manufacturing company, initially producing rechargeable batteries for mobile phones.

He expanded into automobiles in 2003 — eventually turning BYD into the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer.

Today, Wang is a multi-billionaire industrialist, with much of his wealth tied to BYD’s rise as a global EV powerhouse. His journey — from rural poverty to leading one of the most disruptive companies in the auto industry — has often been seen as a classic self-made success story.

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As of April 2026, Wang Chuanfu, the chairman and CEO of electric vehicle giant BYD, has an estimated net worth of approximately $24.7 billion. He is one of China's wealthiest individuals, having built his fortune through advancements in battery technology and electric vehicles.

Subtle message on mobility

Wang’s subway ride quickly sparked debate online. Some saw it as a reflection of his relatively understated leadership style; others interpreted it as a powerful statement about the future of urban transport.

At a time when cities worldwide are grappling with congestion and emissions, the image of an EV tycoon choosing public transit highlights a key shift: mobility is no longer just about owning a car — it’s about efficiency, sustainability, and integrated transport systems.

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The Beijing Auto Show is a global stage for next-generation mobility, with Chinese automakers — especially BYD — leading innovation in battery tech and electric vehicles. BYD continues to push boundaries with advancements in ultra-fast charging and vertically integrated manufacturing, reinforcing its dominance in the EV space.