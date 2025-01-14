'Cab driver said I clearly look marriageable': Woman recalls driver's 'unsolicited advice' on girls should get married at 18/19  

A woman’s recent post on Reddit has ignited widespread outrage and concern among social media users after she shared her unsettling experience with a cab driver who offered unsolicited advice about marriage. The woman recounted how the driver, despite her attempts to ignore him, launched into a lengthy lecture about the ideal age for women to marry, suggesting that she should consider tying the knot by the age of 19.

In her post, the woman expressed her frustration, stating that she typically prefers to listen to music during her rides and avoids engaging with drivers. However, on this occasion, the driver persisted in asking her personal questions, including her marital status. She described how he commented on her appearance, saying she looked "of marriageable age," and continued his unsolicited advice even after she stopped responding.

"He started off by asking me if I am married. At this point I was already feeling uncomfortable so I just shrugged. He then starts with giving me a long lecture of how it's important for girls to get married at 18/19 and how i clearly look like I'm of marriageable age."

After getting frustrated by these continuous remarks the woman wrote that she politely asked him to mind his own business. "But this man doesn't stop!! He keeps repeating the same thing until my drop location finally arrives and I am freed of my misery. While I'm getting off he tries to tell me to not feel bad about everything he said and he just is trying to tell me the right thing," she continued.

Highlighting her discontent with the situation, she concluded her post saying,“How do random men feel so comfortable giving completely random women advice on what they should do and when they should get married? What a great start to the week."

The woman reported the incident to the cab company and gave the driver a low rating, noting that while she typically refrains from such actions, his comments crossed a line.

Social media users reacted strongly to her post, with many suggesting that she take further action against the driver. One commenter advised her to report the incident to customer service, emphasizing the importance of maintaining professionalism in the service industry.

One female user shared ger experience, "I remember, that day no uber was available in that area so i was forced to go for auto offline. that guy kept passing sarcastic remarks abt my looks continuously. he was clearly charging me 2x compared to the other girl passenger, so i questioned hime and he said "me to muh dekh ke charge krta hu"

Others offered humorous suggestions on how to handle unsolicited advice, including responding with questions about the driver's life choices.

This incident follows another recent report of a woman who claimed to have a frightening encounter with an Ola cab driver, who allegedly threatened her during a ride.