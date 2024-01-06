Watch! Plane window blows out, phones sucked in mid-air Alaska Airlines horror

An Alaska Airlines plane, flying from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, had to make an emergency landing back at Portland International Airport on Friday evening after a window and chunk of its fuselage blew out mid air.

The incident took place on Alaska flight 1282, a Boeing 737-9 MAX that had received certification from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in November 2023, merely two months prior to the incident, as per the FAA records accessible online.

The plane rose as high as 16,000 feet (4,876 meters) during the flight and then began descending, according to data on the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The plane was carrying 174 passengers and 6 crew members. No injuries have been reported so far.

"Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, experienced an incident this evening soon after departure," the company said in an emailed statement as quoted by news agency AP. "The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport."

The company said it would share more information when it became available.

The flight left Portland at 4.52 pm but returned just before 5.30 pm.

Videos shared on social media depicted passengers wearing oxygen masks and remaining composed as the aircraft safely touched down. The visible presence of a hole in the plane's wall was evident.

Alaska Airlines grounded all of its Boeing 737-9 aircraft, hours after a window and piece of fuselage on one such plane blew out in midair and forced an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon.

