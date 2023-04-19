'Calm Down' singer Rema to perform in India on these dates

Popular song 'Calm Down' famed singer Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema, is coming to perform in India. The upcoming tour titled 'Rema Calm Down India Tour', is themed after the singer-rapper's 2022 debut album, Rave & Roses.

Homegrown music festival I Love Live Entertainment has collaborated with the global festival Afrodesh to host Nigerian artiste in India. The music event is taking place across three cities in India in May 2023.

The first stop on the tour will be in Mumbai on May 13. Details of the other cities of the tour are expected to be announced soon.

"Namaste India. I'm super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can't wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023," the 23-year-old musician said.

Rema will be on tour to India between May 12 to May 14. Ticket prices for the show will range between Rs 799, Rs 1,250 and Rs 2,250 and are available on Paytm Insider.

As per the official statement, "Each show promises to be a high-energy, immersive experience that showcases Rema's unique blend of Afrobeats, pop and hip-hop music."

Nigeria's 'Afro-Rave' warrior, whose 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez has gone platinum with nearly 10 billion total streams, has released two new singles, 'Holiday' and 'Reason You,' as his first set of music in 2023.

The double-release came after he headlined the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Utah with an Afrobeats set.

The 23-year-old music sensation is currently working on a deluxe version of 'Rave & Roses' which he will release later this year.

