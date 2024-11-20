Cambridge Dictionary names 'Manifest' as word of the year for 2024, but why? Credit to Dua Lipa?

In a significant cultural acknowledgement, the Cambridge Dictionary has selected "manifest" as its Word of the Year for 2024. The term, which has gained popularity through endorsements from celebrities like Dua Lipa, refers to the practice of employing techniques such as visualization and affirmation to envision and achieve personal goals.

In a statement released Wednesday, the British dictionary publisher explained that manifestation involves the belief that imagining desired outcomes can increase the likelihood of their occurrence. Lipa, who has publicly credited manifestation for her career successes, highlighted its impact during an interview in April.

She recalled dreaming of headlining the Glastonbury Festival, a goal she kept at the forefront of her mind throughout her music career. “I’ve probably thought about it every single session that I’m in the studio,” Lipa shared, emphasizing the power of intention.

Simone Biles, the renowned US Olympic gymnast, has also spoken about the role of manifestation in her life. Encouraged by her mother to write down her aspirations, Biles noted, “You have to write it down, you have to speak it into existence, you have to see it daily and then it usually happens,” during an interview in October.

Historically, the word "manifest" derives from Latin and French, originally meaning “easily noticed or obvious.” By the early 20th century, it evolved to signify the act of making something happen through intentional thought. Cambridge Dictionary reported that the term has recently surged in popularity, moving from niche self-help circles to mainstream media. The dictionary noted that "manifest" was added to its entries in May 2023, reflecting its growing influence.

This year alone, the term has been searched nearly 130,000 times on the Cambridge Dictionary website, making it one of the most viewed entries. Wendalyn Nichols, the dictionary’s publishing manager, explained that the selection of the Word of the Year is based on user data and cultural trends. “Manifest won this year because it increased notably in lookups, its use widened greatly across all types of media, and it shows how the meanings of a word can change over time,” Nichols stated.

Other contenders for the 2024 Word of the Year included “brat,” inspired by Charli XCX’s album title; “ecotarian,” reflecting a trend toward environmentally conscious living; and “resilience,” symbolising strength and adaptability. Earlier this month, Collins Dictionary announced “brat” as its own Word of the Year, defining it as someone characterized by a confident, independent and hedonistic attitude.

