Can India pull off a surprise win against Australia in WTC Final 2023? Indian Twitterati believe so!

Feedback

While everything depends on how Kohli and Rahane play later today, some Twitter users said Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja will have a big role to play too

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Currently, India is at 164/3 and needs 280 more to win on the final day Currently, India is at 164/3 and needs 280 more to win on the final day

Indian cricket fans on Twitter expressed optimism that Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane can "pull off a Gabba" on Day 5 at The Oval against Australia in WTC Final on Sunday.

On Day 4, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane kept India alive in the run chase after the team lost Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara. Currently, India is at 164/3 and needs 280 more to win on the final day.

Indian Twitterati hopes got further boost with former Australian cricketer Justin Langer saying, "Till Virat Kohli is at the crease, India can still win the Test match. Great players produce miracles, Australia will not relax till Kohli's wicket."

"Targets over 350 are not impossible," said a Twitter user.

Many cricket fans are lamenting at absence of Rishabh Pant in the batting line-up as he was the one responsible for that rare win for India at the Gabba.

Set 328 to win on a day-five pitch against one of the best all-round attacks Australia has fielded in modern times, India stormed to a three-wicket win thanks to the batting exploits of Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara. While the former is recuperating from a near-fatal car accident, the latter got out for an extravagant shot on Saturday.

While everything depends on how Kohli and Rahane play on Sunday, some Twitter users said Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja will have a big role to play too.

Published on: Jun 11, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
