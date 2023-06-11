Can India pull off a surprise win against Australia in WTC Final 2023? Indian Twitterati believe so!

Indian cricket fans on Twitter expressed optimism that Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane can "pull off a Gabba" on Day 5 at The Oval against Australia in WTC Final on Sunday.

On Day 4, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane kept India alive in the run chase after the team lost Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara. Currently, India is at 164/3 and needs 280 more to win on the final day.

Indian Twitterati hopes got further boost with former Australian cricketer Justin Langer saying, "Till Virat Kohli is at the crease, India can still win the Test match. Great players produce miracles, Australia will not relax till Kohli's wicket."

If he survives the first session then he will win it for sure..once he is set he never looks back.. — Imtiaz (@Imtiaz294593791) June 11, 2023

India needs 280 in 97. 2.9R/O



Kohli and Rahane at bat.



I put the odds more like 60 v 40 with no chance for a draw.



I think we will know 10 overs in tomorrow. If India is still at 3 wickets they win. If they lose either early in the session it's over. #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/KGy9OAFMtX — Jamie Guffey (@jamieguffey) June 10, 2023

In short, AB wants India to win pic.twitter.com/KDlsxmueuw — Squint Neon (@TheSquind) June 10, 2023

"Targets over 350 are not impossible," said a Twitter user.

India needs to believe that they can win if Root and Bairstow do it then Virat and Rahane can do it too.. cricket has changed in the last 2 years Targets over 350 are not impossible..Pant showed the way and England doing it consistently and easily..we can do it too — debu (@DEBUJOSH) June 11, 2023

If the first session goes India’s way, then it’s a chase and if it goes in Australia’s favour then it’s a battle for survival. Will Virat be able to savour a decisive win against Australia having missed out on the last away series victory ? I’m sure he’s gunning for it. — Varun Vasisht (@thevarunvasisht) June 11, 2023

Many cricket fans are lamenting at absence of Rishabh Pant in the batting line-up as he was the one responsible for that rare win for India at the Gabba.

Set 328 to win on a day-five pitch against one of the best all-round attacks Australia has fielded in modern times, India stormed to a three-wicket win thanks to the batting exploits of Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara. While the former is recuperating from a near-fatal car accident, the latter got out for an extravagant shot on Saturday.

As much as I want India to win but it won't happen.

It's a matter of one wicket and then we are gone, yeah if we had Pant in the team den situation would have been different but now we have KS Bharat.🤦 — Abhishek (@Abhisek17191664) June 11, 2023

Bhai today team India is missing you very badly come back pant 😭😭 https://t.co/Db1HJCKgzT — Sourasish Chatterjee (@SourasishChatt1) June 11, 2023

Yeah man they showed a list of highest successful run chases at the oval and the top of the list was 250 odd something which was even before india got its independence. I not gonna happen, I’d have some hope if we had Rishabh Pant though, I miss him 😔 — granit xhaka fan (@starksreality) June 11, 2023

India need 280 Runs in 90 overs to win WTC. Every one missing Rishabh Pant.But don't forget we have Sir Jadeja he has a caliber to bat extraordinary in difficult situation. June 11, 2023

While everything depends on how Kohli and Rahane play on Sunday, some Twitter users said Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja will have a big role to play too.

