‘Can you be on the call?’: Viral post sparks anger over Indian managers treating grief as just another workday

A Reddit post about a manager asking an employee to work during his bereavement leave has stirred fresh outrage online, highlighting the ongoing concerns around toxic managerial practices in Indian workplaces.

The anonymous user recounted his experience at a marketing agency where he had worked for two years. Despite regular role reshuffling, additional responsibilities due to layoffs, and budget constraints, he said he stayed committed because he enjoyed the work and his team.

But the tipping point came when he informed his manager about his grandfather’s passing. His message read: “Morning sir, my nana passed away last night, won’t be able to come to the office today.” While the manager initially responded with sympathy — “So sorry to hear that. Take the day off”—he quickly followed up with: “But we are onboarding a couple of clients today. Can you stay on the induction call?” And moments later: “Be active on WhatsApp as well and pitch in with the designers whenever needed?”

Frustrated by the lack of empathy, the employee wrote: “Do managers forget that we're people and not just machines churning out results?”

The post struck a nerve, racking up hundreds of comments. Many users shared similar experiences or voiced support. One commenter urged him to confront the behaviour: “If you don’t, he will think his behaviour is justifiable.” Another suggested a bold exit strategy: “Put the screenshot in your resignation email and mark the CEO.”

Some responses reflected broader disillusionment with work culture in India. “Because of this 'Chalta hai' and 'Slavery' attitude, I left India and now settled in Denmark,” wrote one user, contrasting it with healthier boundaries in workplaces abroad.

An Indian engineering manager added perspective from within the system: “When one of my team member’s father passed away, I told him to take two weeks off. I even scolded him for checking Slack on Sunday.” He emphasized that “work and clients can come afterwards” and that being a manager means shielding your team when life intervenes.