Can your regular talcum powder cause cancer? Here's what WHO's agency has to say

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a division of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has announced findings suggesting a potential link between talc and ovarian cancer. The decision was based on the agency's assessment of evidence indicating a possible association between talc use and cancer risks.

Talc, a naturally occurring mineral commonly used in products like talcum baby powder, has been the focus of the IARC's investigation. While most individuals are exposed to talc through consumer products such as baby powder and cosmetics, the agency highlighted that the most significant exposure occurs during the mining, processing, or manufacturing of talc-based items.

Numerous studies examined by the IARC have consistently indicated a higher incidence of ovarian cancer among women who use talc in the genital area. However, the agency noted challenges in definitively establishing a causal relationship due to potential contamination of talc samples with cancer-causing asbestos.

Kevin McConway, a statistician not affiliated with the research, cautioned against viewing the IARC's evaluation as conclusive proof of talc's cancer-causing properties. He emphasised that the agency's assessment primarily focuses on the potential of a substance to cause cancer under specific conditions, rather than definitively proving a causal link.

Recently, pharmaceutical and cosmetics giant Johnson & Johnson reached a $700 million settlement regarding allegations of deceptive marketing of its talc-based products. Despite withdrawing these products from the North American market in 2020, the company did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

In another development, the IARC classified acrylonitrile, a chemical compound utilised in polymer production, as "carcinogenic to humans," citing sufficient evidence of its association with lung cancer. This classification raises concerns about the widespread use of acrylonitrile-based polymers in various consumer products, including clothing fibers, plastics, and carpets.

(with agency inputs)