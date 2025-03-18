Canada vs Delhi: 'mini India...' or a nation doomed by high costs, discrimination? Redditor slams all hype about the West

A Reddit post under r/Delhi is stirring debate by challenging the common belief that moving abroad—especially to Western countries like Canada—offers a superior quality of life. After spending nearly three years in Canada, the author of the post claims to have experienced enough economic, social, and healthcare challenges to conclude that, for them, Delhi is now a better place to live.

“My experience living abroad after living in Delhi for 22 years & why I think it’s a bad idea,” the user begins, setting a combative tone against prevailing notions of the West. They share detailed insights, starting with what they call “Civic Sense,” pointing out a “growing homeless population in the West” that poses safety risks in apartment buildings with “no security cameras or personnel in lower cost ones.”

The user also addresses racism, mentioning they “used to, almost consistently, get side-eyes and weird looks by white people,” and alleges discrimination from “older Indian immigrants wanting to deport young bloods from the West.”

Next, the post takes a jibe at job opportunities, refuting the idea that upgrading skills guarantees success. The author believes “white people & other older immigrants will try their best not to let you succeed in any endeavours” and warns that so-called career counsellors often push newcomers to “force themselves to stay abroad cuz they take on a mountain of debt.”

Tackling the misconception that Canada is always better, the user insists people must “think for yourself & don’t let anyone who hasn’t lived in a place tell you how stellar it is.” They highlight “tanking economies,” where high costs for “groceries & rent” in the West drain resources rapidly.

Despite acknowledging that “the West is generally safer for everyone, especially women,” the user cites crime rates and lenient “catch & release policy in most states” as major flaws. They share a specific case of a neighbor who “once stabbed a guy in his apartment… he was out the next morning.”

Finally, the user criticizes emergency medical care in the West, citing “a staggering shortage of doctors” and costly ambulances. They conclude, “for all its faults, Delhi is a better place to live right now for me at least.”

Community Reactions

Several users chimed in. One commenter called the post an “eye-opener,” particularly regarding civic sense and law and order. Another claimed older immigrants can be “pricks,” sharing that a friend “does not hire them! (he owns a business) He basically discriminates against his own people!”

A different user joked, “Canada is a mini India… you are just comparing one India with another westernised modern India,” adding that in New Zealand, many of these problems “do not exist or are a very small percentage.”

Another voice argued, “Canada has turned into a shithole in the past 5 years. But you cannot generalize this. Europe and the US are significantly better in all aspects.” They insisted that “if you have the necessary technical skills and excellent communication, you will land a well-paying job.”