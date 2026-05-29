Canadian street vendor selling Goli Soda begins day with Maa Lakshmi prayer. Watch

A video of a Canadian street vendor selling India’s iconic Goli Soda has gone viral on social media, drawing attention not just for the nostalgic drink but for the spiritual ritual that begins his workday.

The clip shows the vendor offering prayers to Maa Lakshmi before opening his roadside cart each morning. According to the viral post accompanying the video, the man adopted the practice out of admiration for Sanatana Dharma and Indian traditions.

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“A Canadian street vendor sells Goli Soda on the street. Before opening his cart each morning, he prays to Maa Lakshmi, not because someone forced him, but because the beauty of Sanatana Dharma drew him in. No conversion. Only attraction. That is the quiet power of our way,” the post said.

A Canadian street vendor sells Goli Soda on the street. Before opening his cart each morning, he prays to Maa Lakshmi, not because someone forced him, but because the beauty of Sanatana Dharma drew him in. No conversion. Only attraction. That is the quiet power of our way. pic.twitter.com/pniFfuhFRp — Sangam Talks (@sangamtalks) May 29, 2026

The video has triggered widespread reactions online, with many users praising the vendor for embracing Indian cultural practices while running a small business overseas. Others described the moment as an example of how traditions travel across borders through everyday human interactions rather than formal institutions.

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Goli Soda — also known as Banta in several parts of India — is a traditional carbonated drink famous for its marble-sealed glass bottle and strong fizzy flavour. Once a staple of Indian summers and roadside stalls, the beverage has increasingly found popularity among Indian diaspora communities abroad.

The viral clip also highlights the growing global visibility of Indian street food and beverage culture, as entrepreneurs introduce nostalgic Indian products to international audiences. In recent years, everything from chai and pani puri to dosa and regional soft drinks has gained traction in cities across North America and Europe.

Social media users said the vendor’s daily prayer symbolised gratitude and respect for livelihood, a ritual commonly seen at shops and street stalls across India where business owners begin the day with offerings and prayers for prosperity.