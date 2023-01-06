Can't wake up early in winters? Oxford professor explains the scientific reason why

Have you ever wondered why it's so difficult to wake up early in the morning, especially during winters? Oxford professor Julia Lindsay on a LinkedIn post shared by the Oxford University provides an insight into the biological clock of humans, which makes them hate waking up early. She also provides solutions to counteract winter tiredness.

Lindsay reveals that all living things come with biological clocks which are also known as ‘body clocks.’ Controlled in the brain, the biological clock keeps the body functions running on a 24-hour cycle.

The body clock maintains this cycle by syncing up light resources and therefore, it keeps you active during the day and lets you sleep during night.

One of the ways the biological clock regulates sleep is by producing a hormone called melatonin. “Melatonin production is partially regulated by light. Humans tend to produce increasing melatonin over the dark evening hours, with production peaking in the middle of the night” Julia added.

She further explained that when the light reaches the eye in the morning, production of melatonin drops off.

In order to wake up early in the morning during winters, Julia suggests that it is important to expose yourself to light during the morning. She says that if you wake up after sunrise, you can try leaving your blinds partially open so that sunlight enters the room in the morning.

Lindsay also says bright light from a mobile phone or a smartphone screen can delay the evening melatonin production. For that you can shift your screen settings to warmer colours in the evenings.