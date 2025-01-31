Career vs family: Bengaluru couple torn between ₹1 crore job and moving to Gurgaon  

A woman from Bengaluru recently turned to social media for advice after her family faced a difficult choice — should she give up her business and move back to Bengaluru, or should her husband take a pay cut for them to live together in Gurgaon? The couple, married for six years, has been living apart due to their careers. Initially, their combined income was close to ₹5 lakh per month, but her husband’s earnings have since surged past ₹1 crore annually.

Their long-distance arrangement became even more challenging after she left her job to start a business and had a baby in 2024. Frequent travel became harder, prompting them to consider relocating to Gurgaon. However, despite months of job applications and networking, her husband struggled to find a role that matched his current salary. Now, she’s weighing whether to move back to Bengaluru or if he should accept a lower-paying job to reunite their family.

Posting on Reddit, the woman shared her predicament: “In 2024 we had a baby, and traveling with a kid has been a struggle for me since then. Now that we have been staying away for months, we have finally decided to move to Gurgaon as that’s the nearest place we both can settle. Husband has applied in many companies and consultants, but all we have heard is there are no great high-paying jobs in Gurgaon. Both of us are living away and feel immensely guilty of keeping our baby away from one of the parents. Should I leave my career and move back to Bangalore, or should my husband take a pay cut and move to Gurgaon?”

Responses poured in, with many pointing out the tough job market, especially for high-paying senior roles. Some advised against taking a financial hit for the sake of location, stressing that Bengaluru’s tech industry offers better opportunities than Gurgaon.

One user wrote, “If you are making 20-30 LPA, husband 100+ LPA, there is no question about it. Hope he has not resigned. Forget about Gurgaon, even in Bengaluru, getting ₹1 crore per annum is a very big deal today. So if you can set up a career in Bengaluru or can travel every month for a week and keep a manager to oversee operations of your business, you are done.”

Others reacted with disbelief at the dilemma. “Who are these people throwing away ₹1 crore because they are doing Delhi vs Bangalore? I want such problems in life,” one commenter wrote.

Another pointed out the financial risks of relocating: “Your hubby is earning ₹1 crore plus, and in today’s time, that’s huge. Your hubby will never ever get that package in Gurgaon. It’s honestly dumb to even ask such a question.”

While some responses leaned towards sarcasm, others offered practical advice. Some suggested evaluating long-term financial projections, factoring in the rising expenses of raising a child. Another pointed out that Gurgaon’s poor air quality might make Bengaluru a better choice for their child’s well-being.