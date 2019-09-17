CAT 2019: IIMs extend registration deadline to September 25

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have extended the deadline for registering for the Common Admission Test (CAT) registration date by a week to 25 September, till 5 pm. The registration of CAT 2019 started on 7 August at 10 am in online mode at iimcat.ac.in.

The test which is scheduled for 24 November, earlier had a registration deadline of 18 September, till 5 pm.

According to Prof. Shubhasis Dey, IIM Kozhikode, Convener, CAT 2019 the decision to extend the date had been taken in wake of disruptions caused by natural calamities during the registration period and the continuing difficulty of candidates to procure the necessary documentation for timely registration, The Economic Times reported.

CAT 2019 will be conducted on 24 November, 2019 (Sunday) in two sessions. The test will be conducted in 156 cities. Candidates will have to select four test centres in order of preference. Cities and centres will be assigned to the candidates only after the last date for CAT 2019 registration.

After submission of the application, candidates will be permitted to download their examination admit card from 23 October, 2019 onwards, till the date of the test.

REGISTRATION FOR CAT

The CAT 2019 registration window opened on 7 August, 2019 and will close at 5 pm on 25 September, 2019. At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any four test cities, as per their preference. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the four preferred cities subject to availability.

TEST CENTRES

CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 156 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card.

CAT 2019 SCORE

Candidates' CAT 2019 scorecards will be made accessible on the CAT website. Candidate may also be intimated individually through SMS. The CAT results are likely be declared by the second week of January, 2020. The CAT 2019 score is valid only till 31 December 2020 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

ADMISSION PROCESS

Please note that each IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria (including academic cut-offs and relative weights) and follow different selection processes. Performance in the CAT 2019 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process.

