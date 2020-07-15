CBSE Board 10th result declared; check on cbseresult.nic.in; DigiLocker apps, SMS, among others

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE class 10th exam results today, July 15, on its official website. Over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks. Overall, 91.46 per cent students have passed this year. Girls have performed beetr than boys by 3.17 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was reported 93.31 per cent and boys' 90.14 per cent. Students can check their results on cbseresult.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10th result has been announced based on an alternative assessment system adapted after some examinations had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year around 8 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class 10 examination.

Also read: CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Check out result on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

How to check CBSE 10th result 2020

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2.Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3.Key in your credentials and login

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

How to check CBSE 10th result 2020 on mobile

To obtain the class 10 results, candidates will have to send SMS on 7738299899 as per following details:

space space

Students can access their Class 10 CBSE results via phone call also:

1. Dial 24300699 (for local subscribers in Delhi)

2. Dial 011-224300699 (for subscribers on other parts of the country).

Students can also view their results on Digilocker and UMANG app.

The CBSE will provide Class 10 digital marksheets, migration certificate and passing certificate through its own academic repository 'Parinam Manjusha', which is integrated with DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in). Students can also view their results on the UMANG Mobile Platform, which is available for android, iOS and Windows-based Smartphones.

CBSE alternative assessment scheme:

1. The result will be based on the number of subjects a student sat for in the CBSE exams before they got cancelled due to the lockdown. The board will take the average score of the number of attempted exams.

2. However, if a student has appeared in less than three exams, results will be calculated based on the marks in the appeared subjects along with their performances in internal projects.

Also read: CBSE Board 10th Result 2020: How to check results on mobile, app; list of websites