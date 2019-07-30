CBSE CTET 2019: Results out in record 23 days, 3.52 lakh candidates qualify; here's how to check scores

CBSE CTET Result 2019:The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 results on its official website, ctet.nic.in.

Out of the 29.22 lakh candidates who registered for the CTET, nearly 23.77 lakh appeared in the exams which were held on 8 July. A total of 3.52 lakh candidates have been declared qualified by the CBSE.

According to the CBSE, the CTET result has been released in a record time of 23 days after the examination. This year CBSE conducted CTET 2019 on 7 July in twenty languages all over the nation.

Here's how to check CBSE CTET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Central Teacher Eligibility Test's official website, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click 'CTET July 2019 result' button on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in details -- registration number, date of birth and other details

Step 4: Click the submit button and CBSE CTET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Results in DigiLocker: According to the CBSE's statement, the Board will provide mark sheets to all applicants and eligibility certificates to successful candidates. These documents will be conveyed to the candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account after the declaration of results. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act, the statement added. Additionally, the mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also have an encrypted QR Code to enhance security.

No revaluation: According to CBSE, no request for re-checking, re-assessment, re-evaluation or scrutiny of OMR Answer Sheets will be entertained, as the machine-gradable answer sheets are evaluated 'with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinised.

