CBSE releases admit card for Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020

CBSE admit card 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the board exam 2020 admit card for classes 10 and 12. However, it needs to be noted that students cannot download and print the CBSE board exam admit card 2020 themselves. Students can only receive their admit cards for CBSE board exam 2020 from their respective schools. The admit cards would be legitimate only after it is signed by the school principal.

Students must bear in mind that they must cross-check the details and particulars on their admit cards. It is advisable that student corroborate the dates on the admit card with the date sheet released by CBSE.

The CBSE 10th board exam 2020 will begin on February 15 and end on March 20, while the CBSE 12th board exam 2020 will begin on February 15 and end on March 30. The practical exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students started on January 1 and will continue to February 7.

CBSE is organising the board exams in the month of February instead of March for the second consecutive year. Before this, exams were held in the month of March-April.

Earlier this month, the CBSE announced that students would need 75 per cent attendance to appear for the CBSE board exam 2020. Anyone with less than 75 per cent attendance would not be allowed to appear for the exams. However, in special cases, the board would allow the students to appear in the exams. The exceptional cases include prolonged, loss of a parent or some other such incident, authorised participation in sports at national level organised by CBSE/SGFI and authorised participation in sports at national/ international level organised by recognised parties.

