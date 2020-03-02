CEED 2020 results declared, here's how to check

Indian Insitute of Technology Bombay today announced the results of its CEED 2020 admission examination. The exam was conducted on January 18 across a large number of centers.

The scorecard of the candidates will only be valid till March 3, 2021. The Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) is conducted by IIT Bombay for admission into the institutes Masters of Design and Ph.D. in Design programs. It should be noted that qualifying this exam does not guarantee a person admission to any institute sharing results.

"CEED 2020 scorecard is available to view and download from the website. This document will help to read the score and rank obtained by the candidate. Please note that the Score Card will be given to ONLY qualified candidates," wrote IIT Bombay upon sharing the link where the results can be seen.

How to check the results:

1.Visit ceed.iitb.ac.in

2.On the home page, click on the 'Portal" section and go to log in

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.CEED 2020 result will appear on the display screen

5.Download the result and take its print out for future references.

The online registrations for the CEED 2020 examination began on October 9, 2019. A late fee of Rs 500 was added to the registration fee after November 15, 2019. The registrations closed on November 20, 2019. The admit card for CEED 2020 was released on January 1, the last date to rectify discrepancies in the admit card was January 7.

