Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Feb 14 to spread 'positive energy', says govt; here's how internet reacted

'All cow lovers may celebrate Feb 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow,' read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Hugging cows will bring 'emotional richness' and increase 'individual and collective happiness', says the govt notice Hugging cows will bring 'emotional richness' and increase 'individual and collective happiness', says the govt notice

Funny memes started emerging on Twitter almost instantly when the Animal Welfare Board of India on Wednesday issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness".

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year.

"All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

This notice started going viral on Twitter 

The notice further said hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness".

It also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten".

The notice has been issued with approval of the competent authority, the officials said.

Published on: Feb 08, 2023, 9:58 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Feb 08, 2023, 9:51 PM IST
