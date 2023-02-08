Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Feb 14 to spread 'positive energy', says govt; here's how internet reacted

Funny memes started emerging on Twitter almost instantly when the Animal Welfare Board of India on Wednesday issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness".

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year.

"All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

This notice started going viral on Twitter and here are a few funny tweets that are unmissable:

After Matru Pitru Diwas, we now have Cow Hug de on Valentine's day. Literally not a single person at Animal Welfare Board thought what Hug day could mean in Hindi 😭 pic.twitter.com/gimTBFdHTx — Zee (@MhaskarChief) February 8, 2023

കാലത്തിന് മുന്നേ സഞ്ചരിച്ച റീൽ



Happy Cow Hug day pic.twitter.com/OmtaYl9fxb — Godfather 💙 (@orgasamist) February 8, 2023

Forget everything else, tell me how to convey to the #cow 🐄 that we are approaching it to give a hug?

Also how to know that the cow has given its consent for the same?#CowHugDay #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/38hvq3BtZg — Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) February 8, 2023

Well now that the government has made our Valentine’s Day plans for us… pic.twitter.com/CsF6xcyoW8 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 8, 2023

Have the cows gotten the memo about Cow Hug Day on 14th Feb? I'm willing to do it, but please declare Free Hospitalization Day on 15th Feb. — Kajol Srinivasan - Turned on by unsolicited advice (@LOLrakshak) February 8, 2023

When nobody hugs you on Cow Hug Day. pic.twitter.com/tYLWQ11Grt — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) February 8, 2023

Wouldn't Cow Hug Day be more appropriate for Mother's Day? Considering gau-mata and all that jazz!



To suggest your Valentine's a Cow..not very nice! — Soumitra Pathare 🌻 সৌমিত্র சௌமித்ரா பாடாரே (@netshrink) February 8, 2023

The notice further said hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness".

It also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten".

The notice has been issued with approval of the competent authority, the officials said.