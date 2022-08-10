Centre extends PMAY-Urban mission by up to December 31, 2024

The government on Wednesday approved the extension of its flagship urban housing scheme, Prime Minister Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) by up to December 31, 2024.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs is implementing PMAY-U - 'Housing for All' Mission, since June 25, 2015, for assisting states and Union Territories (UTs) to provide all-weather 'pucca' houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries.

The Union Cabinet -- chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that based on the project proposals submitted by states/UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the mission period till March 31, 2022.

Of the sanctioned houses, 102 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 62 lakh are completed or delivered to beneficiaries.

Central assistance of Rs 2,03 lakh crore has been approved, out of which Rs 1.18 lakh crore has been released.

Further, Rs 85,406 crore will be released as a subsidy till December 31, 2024.

The scheme is implemented through four verticals: Beneficiary Led Construction/Enhancement (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).