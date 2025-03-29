CEO makes employee write ‘I will not call you by your name’ 100 times; Reddit calls it 'school-waali punishment'

A corporate controversy has gone viral on Reddit after a user shared details of a bizarre incident involving a CEO allegedly punishing a senior employee for calling her by name instead of "Ma’am." The method of punishment — asking the employee to handwrite “I will not call you by your name” 100 times — has sparked outrage online.

The post was shared by Reddit user u/Primary-Highway7827, who said the incident happened to a friend working at the company. The friend had texted: “You won’t believe what happened with my senior today”, before revealing that the CEO enforced her preference for formal address in a manner typically associated with school discipline.

Despite the employee referring to the CEO by name for over a year, the issue only escalated now. The Redditor noted, “She was acknowledging her by her name since 1 YEAR but chose to punish her today.” The CEO also allegedly made the employee submit the written lines by the end of the day and share them in the company group, publicly reinforcing the penalty.

Many users criticised the CEO’s approach as harsh and unprofessional. One Redditor wrote, “I would have written ‘I Quit’ once.” Another suggested the employee could’ve turned it around, commenting: “He is a fool. He could have written 100 best reasons to leave the company and added this with the company name on LinkedIn.”

The punishment and the public display of it didn’t sit well with most. A user remarked, "Due to the influence of people from the ITES companies and others that have to do with export and all, a lot of people address even their seniors in office by their first names only. But many chacha chachis who live in the babugiri era don't like it. "

However, not all responses were one-sided. One user questioned why the employee continued to use the CEO’s name knowing it made her uncomfortable: “Why senior calling her by name if they already know that she is not comfortable to be called by her name?”

Another user wrote, "He is a fool he could have written 100 best reasons to leave the company and added this with company name in LinkedIn, coming here just to rant out."