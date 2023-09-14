scorecardresearch
'Chak De! India’ actor Rio Kapadia passes away at 66

Kapadia’s cremation will take place on Friday (September 15) in Goregaon’s Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi.

The Indian actor Rio Kapadia, who acted in several movies and TV serials, died today (September 14). His friend Faisal Malik confirmed his passing away to India Today. Kapadia’s cremation will take place on September 15 in Goregaon’s Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi. 

Kapadia acted in several hit films like 'Chak De! India,' 'Happy New Year' and 'Mardaani'. The actor was recently seen in one of the episodes of ‘Made in Heaven 2.’ Kapadia was also a known face in the television industry, where he acted in shows like ‘Siddharth Tewary's ‘Mahabharat’ where he played the role of Gandhari's Father, King Subala of Gandhara and ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke’.

Kapadia is survived by his wife, Maria Farah and two kids, Aman and Veer. The actor was 66 years old.

(Further details awaited)

Published on: Sep 14, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
