Chandrayaan 2 Launch Live Updates: India successfully launches Chandrayaan 2; check out latest visuals

Chandrayaan 2 Launch Live: The Rs 978-crore Moon mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre's 2nd launchpad in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan 2 Launch Live: The Rs 978-crore Moon mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre's 2nd launchpad in Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrayaan 2 Launch Live: A week after the Chandrayaan-2 lift-off was aborted due to a technical snag, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched India's second mission to the Moon at 2.43 pm today (July 22). The Chandrayaan-2, which will go the Moon's south-polar region, aims to explore its surface for the signs of water and possibly new origins of energy. The Rs 978-crore Moon mission was launched from the second launch-pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, in Andhra Pradesh. India's second Moon odyssey comes 11 years after ISRO's successful first lunar mission Chandrayaan 1, which had created history by creating as many as 3,400 orbits around Moon.

BusinessToday.In brings you all the latest updates on ISRO's second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2

4.30 PM: Virender Sehwag congratulates the team behind Chandrayaan-2.

4.28 PM: US Embassy in India joins in to shower wishes on ISRO.

4.26 PM: "ISRO scripted a new chapter," said Rajnath Singh.

4.24 PM: "I'm extremely happy to announce that the GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injected Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into Earth orbit. It is the beginning of a historic journey of India towards moon and to land at a place near South Pole to carry out scientific experiments," said ISRO Chief K Sivan.

4.23 PM: Sushma Swaraj congratulates the ISRO scientists.

4.22 PM: President Kovind calls the Chandrayaan-2 launch a proud moment for all Indians.

4.20 PM: "I stand and salute our scientists," said Anand Mahindra.

4.16 PM: "Indian at heart, Indian in spirit," says PM Modi about Chandrayaan-2.

4.10 PM: Visuals of PM Modi watching the Chandrayaan-2 launch.

4.00 PM: Amit Shah congratulates the ISRO scientists.

3.45 PM: Hardeep Singh Puri calls Chandrayaan-2 a "great leap for womankind".

3.30 PM: PM Modi talks about the second lunar mission.

3.04 PM: GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injects Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit. Here's the view of Chandrayaan2 separation.

2.57 PM: WATCH: L-110 ignites and the S200 rockets separate from the main rocket.

2.55 PM: Watch GSLVMkIII-M1 lifts-off from Sriharikota.

2.51 PM: ISRO launches Chandrayaan 2; check out latest visuals.

2.42 PM: Check live visuals of Chandrayaan 2 lift-off.

2.23 PM: Watch live visuals of the launch of Chandrayaan 2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle.

1.41 PM: Less than 1 Filling of Liquid Hydrogen in Cryogenic Stage(C25) of GSLVMkIII-M1 completed, says ISRO. 

1.20 PM:  What's the distance of Moon from Earth?

1.11 PM: You can watch the live coverage of Chandrayaan 2 on ISRO's Facebook and YouTube channels.

12.54 PM: "Two hours to go!!! Filling of Liquid Oxygen in Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 completed and Filling of Liquid Hydrogen is in progress," says ISRO.

12.45 PM: The highlights of the mission that'll make India the first country to soft land on the south pole of the moon.

12.30 PM: The scientific objectives of Chandrayaan 2

Moon provides the best linkage to Earth's early history. It offers an undisturbed historical record of the inner Solar system environment. Though there are a few mature models, the origin of Moon still needs further explanations. "Chandrayaan-2 will attempt to soft land the lander - Vikram and rover- Pragyan in a high plain between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N, at a latitude of about 70 degree south," says ISRO.

12.20 PM: Why are we going to the Moon?

The Moon is the closest cosmic body at which space discovery can be attempted and documented. It is also a promising test bed to demonstrate technologies required for deep-space missions. Chandrayaan 2 attempts to foster a new age of discovery, increase our understanding of space, stimulate the advancement of technology, promote global alliances, and inspire a future generation of explorers and scientists.

11.53 AM: Filling of Liquid Hydrogen for the Cryogenic Stage (C25) of Chandrayaan 2 has commenced, says ISRO.

11.45 AM: Chandrayaan-2 has several science payloads to expand the lunar scientific knowledge through detailed study of topography, seismography, mineral identification and distribution, surface chemical composition, thermo-physical characteristics of top soil and composition of the tenuous lunar atmosphere, leading to a new understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon.

11.30 AM: What is GSLV Mk-III

The GSLV Mk-III (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark) will carry Chandrayaan 2 to its designated orbit. This three-stage vehicle is India's most powerful launcher to date, and is capable of launching 4-ton class of satellites to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

10.46 AM: A legacy of Chandrayaan 1

  • August 15, 2003: Chandrayaan programme is announced by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • October 22, 2008: Chandrayaan 1 takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota
  • November 8, 2008: Chandrayaan 1 enters a Lunar Transfer Trajectory
  • November 14, 2008: The Moon Impact Probe ejects from Chandrayaan 1 and crashes near the lunar South Pole - confirms presence of water molecules on Moon's surface
  • August 28, 2009: End of Chandrayaan 1 programme

10.41 AM: What is Pragyan Rover

Chandrayaan 2's Rover is a 6-wheeled robotic vehicle named Pragyan, which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit. It can travel up to 500 m (half-a-km) and leverages solar energy for its functioning. It can only communicate with the Lander.

10.34 AM: About 16.20 minutes after the lift-off, the GSLV rocket will inject Chandrayan-2 into 170 km x 39059 kms Earth orbit.

10.35 AM: What's Vikram lander

The Lander of Chandrayaan 2 is named Vikram after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, the Father of the Indian Space Programme. It is designed to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 Earth days. Vikram has the capability to communicate with IDSN at Byalalu near Bangalore, as well as with the Orbiter and Rover. The Lander is designed to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface.

10.22 AM: People gather to witness the launch of Chandrayaan 2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, which is scheduled at 2.43 pm.

10.01 AM: "Less than five hours for the launch! Filling of Liquid Oxygen for the Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 commenced," says ISRO.

10.00 AM: At the time of launch, the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter will be capable of communicating with Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu as well as the Vikram Lander. The mission life of the Orbiter is one year and it will be placed in a 100X100 km lunar polar orbit.

9.50 AM: Some advancements on the spacecraft include:

  • Lander capable of 'Soft Landing' on the lunar surface
  • Algorithm wholly developed by India's scientific community
  • Rover capable of conducting in-situ payload experiments 

9.47 AM: Chandrayaan 2 will be aided in achieving its mission by some of India's most advanced engineering marvels. Its integrated module includes ISRO's most powerful launch vehicle to date and a wholly indigenous rover.

9.45 AM: Some of the technological challenges of this mission are:

  • The propulsion system consisting of throttleable engines to ensure landing at low touch down velocity
  • Mission management - propellant management at various stages, engine burns, orbit and trajectory design
  • Lander Development - Navigation, guidance and control, sensors for navigation and hazard avoidance, communication systems and lander leg mechanism for soft landing
  • Rover Development - Roll down (from the lander) mechanism, roving mechanism (on the lunar surface), development and testing of power systems, thermal systems, communication and mobility systems.

9.40 AM: A total number of 38 soft landing attempts on moon have been made so far. The success rate is 52%.

9.30 AM: The lunar South Pole is intriguing as its shadowed surface area is much bigger than at the North Pole. There also is a likelihood of water being present in the areas that permanently in shadow around the lunar South Pole. Moreover, the South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and comprise a fossil record of the early solar system. According to Isro, the Chandrayaan-2 mission will help to expand the boundaries of human knowledge.

9.23 AM: On the day of landing, the lander will separate from the Orbiter and then perform a series of complex maneuvers comprising of rough braking and fine braking. Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones.

8.56 AM: Indian Space Research Organisation will launch Chandrayaan 2 at 2:43 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

8.52 AM: The Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission aims at improving the knowledge of the Moon with discoveries that will be beneficial to India and increase humans' understanding of space.

8.51 AM: The Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission intends to soft land the rover Pragyan and lander Vikram to an elevated plain, which is close to the Moon's South Polar Region.

8.50 AM: With Chandrayaan 2, India is seeking to become the fourth country to land on the Moon after the US, China, and the former Soviet Union.

8.48 AM: The first of the firsts: Chandrayaan-2 is the first Indian mission with indigenous technology that will attempt a soft landing on the Moon's South Polar Region. It is the first Indian mission to explore the moon's terrain with indigenous technology.

8.36 AM: Filling of N204 for the liquid core stage (L110) of GSLVMkIII-M1 or Chandrayaan 2 completed at 2.40 AM on July 22, says ISRO.

8.20 AM: "All preparatory work for Chandrayaan 2 launch completed. Technical snags that developed in the first attempt have been rectified. Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 crucial maneuvers in days to come," ISRO Chairman K Sivan said on Sunday.

8.00 AM: The launch countdown of GSLVMkIII-M1/Chandrayaan2 commenced at 6.30 pm on Sunday, says ISRO.

