‘Chandrayaan-3 has overwhelmed Indians’: PM Modi invokes India’s successful lunar mission in Lok Sabha address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the iconic success of Chandrayaan-3 mission has overwhelmed Indians and that this is the success of each and every Indian. He also thanked the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists behind this mission for its massive success.

PM Modi said that India’s potential combined with science, modernity and determination of the countrymen will have a new impact on the world. "With the success of Chandrayan3, the entire nation is proud of the achievement. This has given a new direction to the world. In this House, I am again congratulating the scientists of the country," PM Modi said in his Lok Sabha address.

In August this year, India made history by becoming the first nation to land on the Moon’s south pole with the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 has put India alongside the US, China and Russia as one of the few countries to accomplish a safe landing on the Moon.

Ahead of his address, he invoked the historic success of India’s third lunar mission has hoisted the Tiranga (Tricolour) in the space. He added that Chandrayaan-3’s landing site Shiv Shakti Point has become a new center for inspiration while adding the Tiranga Point has filled us with pride. The Tiranga Point is a location near the lunar south pole where Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram crashed.

"Success of Moon Mission --- Chandrayaan-3 has hoisted our Tiranga, Shiv Shakti Point has become a new centre of inspiration, Tiranga Point is filling us with pride. Across the world, when such an achievement is made, it is viewed by linking it to modernity, science and technology. When this capability comes before the world, several opportunities and possibilities knock at the doors of India," PM Modi told reporters outside the Parliament.

#WATCH | Before the commencement of the Special Session of Parliament PM Narendra Modi says, "Success of Moon Mission --- Chandrayaan-3 has hoisted our Tiranga, Shiv Shakti Point has become a new centre of inspiration, Tiranga Point is filling us with pride. Across the world,… pic.twitter.com/sUTPpqCaXu — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023

Ever since the spacecraft landed on lunar South Pole, Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander has been making one landmark discovery after the other. The Vikram lander delved deep into the Moon’s ionosphere and measured electron densities from 5 million to 30 million per cubic metre. The lander has also detected the presence of metals such as Sulphur, Aluminium, Calcium, Silicon, and Iron.

