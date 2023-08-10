Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares glimpses of Earth and Moon as captured by the spacecraft

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has on X, formerly Twitter, shared two images taken by Chadrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission. The first image shows Earth as viewed by the Lander Imager (LI) camera on the day of the launch. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft took off on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at around 2:35 pm.

The second image is of the Moon as imaged by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) onboard the spacecraft on August 6. This camera, along with the Lander Imager (LI), was developed by the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad and the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, ISRO shared that the spacecraft is even closer to the lunar surface as it successfully underwent another orbit reduction maneuver. "Even closer to the moon's surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a maneuver performed today," ISRO said in a tweet.

The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 hrs, it said.

Initiated by ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, aims to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The mission's primary objective is to land safely on the moon's surface and conduct a series of scientific experiments to learn more about the moon's composition.

The space agency had said that it would attempt soft landing of the lander on the lunar surface on August 23.

Should this mission see a successful soft landing, India will be only the fourth country – after the United States, Russia, and China – to achieve this.

The first image of the Moon shared by Chandrayaan-3 marks a significant milestone in the space agency's ambitious lunar mission.

The ongoing mission follows Chandrayaan-2, which experienced a last-minute glitch leading to the lander crashing after entering lunar orbit.

