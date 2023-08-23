scorecardresearch
Chandrayaan-3 landing: Prayers offered in Varanasi, Siddhivinayak temple, Ajmer Sharif dargah

Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing: Locals offered prayers in the ghats of Varanasi, while sadhus performed a havan in Varanasi.

SUMMARY
  • India is all set to celebrate Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing at 6:04 pm today
  • Indians all over the country are offering prayers at temples and dargahs for Chandrayaan-3's success
  • Prayers were also offered in US' Virginia and New Jersey

The nation is gripped by suspense as Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing time inches close. But Indians from all over the nation are offering prayers for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. From the ghats of Varanasi and Siddhivinayak temple to Ajmer Sharif dargah and Agni Theertham beach, people have been united by their hopes and prayers for ISRO’s Moon mission. 

Locals offered prayers in the ghats of Varanasi, while sadhus performed a havan in Varanasi. 

Prayers were also offered at the Ajmer Sharif dargah as well as the Islamic Center of India in Lucknow for Chandrayaan-3’s success. 

Moreover, priests from Rameswaram Agni Theertham Priests Welfare Association offered prayers at the Agni Theertham beach. Additionally, a special Ganga pujan was performed in Haridwar. 

Special prayers for the success of Chandrayaan-3 were also offered at Bageshwar Dham. According to a report in ANI, “thousands of devotees” came to offer their prayers. 

Shiv Sena workers offered prayers at Siddhivinayak temple in Pune, while NCP workers performed havan at the Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Maharashtra.

Not only in India, prayers were offered in US’ New Jersey and Virginia. 

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the lunar surface at 6:04 pm. The powered descent is scheduled to start at 5:45 pm. Once the soft landing is complete, rover Pragyan will rove on the lunar surface. The Moon mission aims to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to South Africa to participate in the BRICS Summit 2023, will attend the Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing event virtually. 

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 moon landing LIVE: ISRO set to create history; India to enter elite space club

Also read: ISRO Chandrayaan 3 moon landing today: L&T, BHEL, Mishra Dhatu Nigam in focus. Here's why

Also read: Chandrayaan-3: India waits with bated breath for Moon landing

Published on: Aug 23, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
