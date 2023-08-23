Chandrayaan-3 landing: Prayers offered in Varanasi, Siddhivinayak temple, Ajmer Sharif dargah

The nation is gripped by suspense as Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing time inches close. But Indians from all over the nation are offering prayers for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. From the ghats of Varanasi and Siddhivinayak temple to Ajmer Sharif dargah and Agni Theertham beach, people have been united by their hopes and prayers for ISRO’s Moon mission.

Locals offered prayers in the ghats of Varanasi, while sadhus performed a havan in Varanasi.

VIDEO | Locals in Varanasi perform Ganga Aarti for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface of Moon, scheduled later today. #Chandrayaan3Mission pic.twitter.com/BJ1EUMVkwH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2023

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Sadhus perform havan in Varanasi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/4RVpGPZX9D — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Prayers were also offered at the Ajmer Sharif dargah as well as the Islamic Center of India in Lucknow for Chandrayaan-3’s success.

#WATCH | Prayers offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/eDyzHjDFOx — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | People offer namaz at the Islamic Center of India in Lucknow for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, on August 23. pic.twitter.com/xpm98iQM9O — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

Moreover, priests from Rameswaram Agni Theertham Priests Welfare Association offered prayers at the Agni Theertham beach. Additionally, a special Ganga pujan was performed in Haridwar.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Priests from Rameswaram Agni Theertham Priests Welfare Association offer prayers at the Agni Theertham beach for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/stZFNooQlX — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A special Ganga Pujan was performed today at the Haridwar by Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Yoga Temple Tapkeshwar Mahadev Dehradun for the successful landing of Chandrayaan- 3. pic.twitter.com/zYKihjj2kJ — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Special prayers for the success of Chandrayaan-3 were also offered at Bageshwar Dham. According to a report in ANI, “thousands of devotees” came to offer their prayers.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | A large number of devotees arrive at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, to offer special prayers for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3.



A devotee, Rajiv Sharma says, "Thousands of devotees have come here to offer prayers..."



Another devotee,… pic.twitter.com/qOGRodloBO — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Shiv Sena workers offered prayers at Siddhivinayak temple in Pune, while NCP workers performed havan at the Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Workers of Shiv Sena offer prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir in Pune for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/HipFsuzv1O — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

#WATCH | Maharashtra | NCP workers perform havan at Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/TPPELFCBnR — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Not only in India, prayers were offered in US’ New Jersey and Virginia.

#WATCH | US: Prayers being offered at Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center in Monroe, New Jersey for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3Mission



Members of the Indian-American community say, "It's a proud moment for all of our Indian community. Hopefully, everything… pic.twitter.com/clSH4HBqv8 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

#WATCH | Virginia, US: Sai A. Sharma says, "Today we are performing havan for the success of Chandrayaan. We are praying to Lakshminarasimha Swamy and also performing 'Maha Ganapati Havan'. Due to the blessings of Lakshminarasimha Swamy, this mission will be successful." pic.twitter.com/gG1UiImemz — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the lunar surface at 6:04 pm. The powered descent is scheduled to start at 5:45 pm. Once the soft landing is complete, rover Pragyan will rove on the lunar surface. The Moon mission aims to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to South Africa to participate in the BRICS Summit 2023, will attend the Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing event virtually.

