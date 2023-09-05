Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: ISRO invites citizens to participate in quiz competition; check how to participate, winning prize and other details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that MyGovIndia, the citizen engagement platform of Government of India has organised Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz honouring India's amazing space exploration journey "to explore the wonders of the moon and to demonstrate our love of science and discovery."

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

In its post on X, ISRO said that all Indian citizens are invited to take the quiz.

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz:@mygovindia has organised Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz honouring India's amazing space exploration journey, to explore the wonders of the moon, and to demonstrate our love of science and discovery.



To participate in the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz, the candidates need to create an individual account on MyGov. All participants will receive a participation certificate that can be downloaded, and the winners of the quiz will be rewarded with cash prizes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing his views on the quiz, said, "I will request students to participate in Chandrayaan-3 mahaquiz which will help them to explore about country's lunar mission."

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: Rewards

As per the information provided by isroquiz.mygov.in, the top performer will be awarded cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The second-best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 75,000. The third-best performer will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

The next 100 best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs 2000 each. The next 200 best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 each.

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: Terms and conditions

1. The quiz is open to all Indian citizens.

2. This is a timed quiz with 10 questions to be answered in 300 seconds. There will be no negative marking.

3. Participants need to ensure to provide all valid and correct details in the profile page. Updated profile is to be used for further communication with the participant. An incomplete profile will not be eligible to become the winner.

4. The participant from India can play using a valid Indian mobile number as One Time Password (OTP) would be sent to validate the mobile number before starting the quiz and International users can play using a valid email Id as One Time Password (OTP) would be sent to validate the email id.

5. ISRO and MyGov reserves all rights to disqualify or refuse the participation of any participant if their participation or association of any participant detrimental to the quiz. The participation shall be void if the received information is illegible, incomplete, damaged, false or erroneous.