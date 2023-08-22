Chandrayaan-3: UP govt schools to open on August 23 evening for live telecast of spacecraft landing

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening. Ahead of the planned landing, the Uttar Pradesh administration has directed government schools to remain open on August 23 between 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm and arrange live telecast of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the Moon for students.

Citing instructions of the State government's education ministry, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that "On August 23, the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel and DD National. In such a situation, arrangements should be made for live telecast by organising special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm," news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, ISRO on Tuesday said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule. "The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing," ISRO said in an update this afternoon on India's third mission to the Moon.

The space agency said the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, is buzzing with energy and excitement.

It also said the live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 5.20 pm on Wednesday. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a soft-landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm tomorrow.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on Moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

About Chandrayaan-3 mission:

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touch down on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.

