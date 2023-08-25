Chandrayaan-3 update: Rover travels 8 metres on Moon, payloads LIBS and APXS turned on

India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 has reached yet another milestone as the mission's 26 kg rover successfully traversed 8 metres on the Moon's surface and its payloads, LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope) and APXS (Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer), were turned on, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Friday.

"All planned Rover movements have been verified. The Rover has successfully traversed a distance of about 8 meters.Rover payloads LIBS and APXS are turned ON. All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and rover are performing nominally," ISRO posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The critical payloads - LIBS and APXS - were activated for in-depth analysis and examination of lunar soil. LIBS aids in identifying and determining the abundance of chemical elements in lunar dust by using a sharp laser to vaporise and excite a small quantity of matter, generating a plasma.

The other payload, the APXS, operates by bombardment of alpha particles and X-rays onto the lunar ground. The resultant scattered particles and emissions are detected, providing critical insights into the chemical composition of lunar soil.

Earlier in the day, ISRO took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of Chandrayaan-3's six-wheeled robotic vehicle Pragyan rolling out of Vikram lander.

India on Wednesday scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Earlier on Thursday, the space agency informed that Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover has rolled out from the Vikram lander and is onto the lunar surface.

With this achievement, India was propelled into an exclusive club of four, becoming the fourth country after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said science has made it possible for India to reach a difficult terrain on the moon and thanked world leaders for their congratulatory messages on the success of Chandrayaan-3. "Since yesterday I have been receiving congratulatory messages from everyone. Worldover, this achievement is not seen as a success limited to one country, but of the entire humanity. It is a matter of pride for all of us. This is an opportunity to congratulate Indian scientists on behalf of the entire world," he said in his remarks at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

