Charles Sobhraj takes flight after release from jail: Here's how the woman sitting next to him reacts

After being released from Nepal prison on December 23, French serial killer Charles Sobhraj took a flight from Kathmandu to Qatar on his way to Paris. A photo of his co-passenger has gone viral for her reaction after realising that the person sitting next to her has been linked to multiple murders across Asia. In the photo that has gone viral, the woman sitting next to him had a terrifying look on his face and that went viral on social media.

Look at the woman beside Charles Sobhraj.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mpbCV1Jwv8 — 🧬Dr. Namrata Datta (Singa Pen), PhD🧫🇬🇧🦘🇮🇳 (@DrDatta01) December 23, 2022

Charles, 78, known as "the serpent" and "bikini killer" is linked to over 20 murders with most of the victims being women.

Charles was born in French-administered Saigon, Vietnam, to an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother who later married a Frenchman. He was first jailed in Paris in 1963 for burglary. He has been accused of committing crimes in countries like France, Greece, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, India, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Charles Sobhraj was serving a life-term in the Kathmandu jail since 2003 for the murder of his American girlfriend Connie Jo Bronzich, 29, in 1975 in Nepal. He is dubbed "the Bikini Killer" for his proclivity to target young women, particularly young western backpackers, and "the Serpent" for his skill at deception and evasion.

Sobhraj's lifetime imprisonment would have ended on September 18 next year since a life-term in Nepal means 20 years. But then he filed a plea claiming that he was put in prison for more than the period recommended for him.

Earlier, Charles Sobhraj was held for two decades in New Delhi's Tihar prison on suspicion of theft but was deported to France in 1997. However, he resurfaced in September 2003 in Kathmandu.

As per PTI, Fanindra Mani Pokharel, the joint secretary and spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs, said Sobhraj will be barred from entering Nepal for the next ten years.



