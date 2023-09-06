Chehlum procession today: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check routes to avoid if travelling to New Delhi Railway Station

Due to the Chehlum procession in Delhi today, several roads and stretches will be regulated in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police said. Moreover, some bus services may be terminated depending on the movement of the procession.

Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station, particularly in the afternoon, have been advised to leave early and keep sufficient time at hand for possible delays on some routes.

“For reaching New Delhi Railway Station commuters should avoid Connaught Place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg depending on movement of procession,” the advisory issued by Delhi Police said.

For those travelling from West and South Delhi, it has been advised take the route of Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road Dhaula Kuan - Ring Road - Mool Chand Flyover - Mathura Road - W-Point - ITO - Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg to reach New Delhi Railway Station.

In order to reach New Delhi Railway Station from East and North Delhi, passengers should take Rohtak Road - Rani Jhansi Road - Boulevard Road - ISBT - Ring Road – Rajghat Chowk- Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

"For uninterrupted journey commuters are advised to use Metro services especially on affected routes," the advisory further stated.

Traffic Advisory



In view of Chehlum procession , certain roads and stretches will experience traffic regulations and diversions. Please follow the advisory to avoid inconvenience.@dtptraffic#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/p40lLfYfaR — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 6, 2023

Chehlum procession route

The main procession started from Pahari Bhojila at 8.30 am today. It would proceed to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan and later on to Karbala, Jor Bagh (PS Lodhi Colony) via Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station, Outer Circle Connaught Place (wrong carriageway), Sansad Marg, Round about Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Round about Rail Bhawan, Kartvya Path/Rafi Marg crossing, Sunehri Masjid, Sunehri Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Round about Gol Methi, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh Road and Karbala, Lodhi Colony for burial.

Prior to the burial at Karbala, 'Anjum-e-Haideri' would organise a Majlis (religious meeting) of local Shia muslims on September 7 at about 4 pm at Dargah Shah-e-Mardan, Jor Bagh, New Delhi.

Also Read: G20 Summit preparations: How Delhi airport has been set up for the grand event

Also Read: G20 Summit 2023: Around 160 flights cancelled due to traffic restrictions; airlines offer charge waiver