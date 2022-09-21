Chennai-based Muslim couple donates Rs 1 crore to Tirumala Tirupati temple

A Chennai-based Muslim couple has donated Rs 1 crore to famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. The donation includes furniture, utensils of over Rs 87 lakh for the Padmavathi Rest House, and a demand draft for Rs 15 lakh for the SV Anna Prasadam Trust. Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani handed over the check to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) trust, which manages the temple.

TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy received the donation in the form of a cheque and thanked them for their generosity. The TTD Veda-pandits also performed Vedasirvachanam, and temple officials handed over prasad to the couple and their family members.

A Twitter user claimed that this is not the first time that Abdul Ghani made a donation to the temple. Ghani had donated a multi-dimensional tractor-mounted sprayer to spray disinfectants on temple premises during the 2020 Covid-19 time period. He had even donated a Rs 35 lakh refrigerator truck to the temple for transporting vegetables.

Earlier, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani had donated Rs 1,5 crore to the Tirupati temple. Ambani handed over the demand draft for the same to the executive officer of the trust at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala. The donations and preparations are done ahead of the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams that will begin from September 27 and will go on till October 5. The Devasthanam is making all arrangements for the event that is being conducted after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February this year, Sanjay Passi, Chairman and Managing Director of Gurgaon-based Pasco group donated Rs 10 crore to the trust.

