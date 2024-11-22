Chennai: College student files Rs 1.1 cr lawsuit after his mobile number appears in Sai Pallavi's movie 'Amaran' scene

A Chennai college student found themselves flooded with calls after their personal phone number matched the one shown as Sai Pallavi's in the movie Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan. This unexpected coincidence led to the student filing a Rs 1.1 crore lawsuit. The film, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, inadvertently caused the mix-up.

Vaageesan, the college student, said he began receiving numerous unwanted calls after his number appeared in a scene from Amaran. In the movie, Sai Pallavi throws a crumpled paper with her phone number written on it, but one digit was unclear. Vaageesan claims his number was visible, leading to a flood of calls from people who mistakenly thought they were reaching Sai Pallavi. As a result, he filed a Rs 1.1 crore lawsuit against the production house.

Vaageesan had earlier criticized the filmmakers on social media and asked them to take action.

Vaageesan says his concerns were ignored despite several attempts to resolve the issue, which has only made him more frustrated. “Since the release of the movie, I have not been able to sleep, study, or carry out basic activities without interruptions. The moment I switch on my phone, strangers call me. I am unable to even book a cab and call/receive the driver due to continuous incoming calls,” he told The Hindu.

Despite Vaageesan's repeated requests for help, the makers of Amaran have not responded, leaving him feeling disappointed. As a result, he has filed a legal petition seeking Rs 1.1 crore in compensation from the production house, according to The Hindu.

Amaran, a Tamil blockbuster starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has been a huge hit at the box office. The film has earned Rs 168.70 crore net across all languages within just 14 days of its release.

Amaran is inspired by a true story, depicting the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an officer in the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment. He was posthumously honored with the Ashok Chakra for his exceptional bravery during a counter-terrorism operation while serving with the 44th Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir.