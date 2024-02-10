Children's birth dates turn Indian man into crorepati, wins Rs 33 cr jackpot in lottery

Rajeev Arikkatt, an Indian expatriate working at an architectural firm in Al Ain, UAE, has hit a jackpot of 15 million dirhams, which is approximately Rs 33 crore. The Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw brought this windfall to Rajeev, who has been consistently participating in the lottery for three years. The winning ticket, number 037130, bore a sentimental value as it featured the birth dates of his two young children, aged five and eight, reported Khaleej Times.

Rajeev's commitment to the Big Ticket draws finally paid off when he won with a complimentary ticket that was part of a special deal—four free tickets upon the purchase of two. His decision to use the numbers 7 and 13, representing his children's birthdays, proved to be a lucky charm. Just two months prior, he had narrowly missed winning Dh1 million with the same numbers, but fortune favored him this time around.

"I have been residing in Al Ain for more than 10 years. I have been purchasing tickets for the past 3 years. This is the first time I have won a lottery. This time, me and my wife selected tickets with numbers 7 and 13, which are the birth dates of our children. Two months ago, I missed Dh1 million by a whisker with the same combination, but this time I was fortunate," Rajeev told Khaleej Times.

Upon receiving the call from the hosts Richard and Bouchra, Rajeev was overwhelmed and speechless, having recognized Richard's voice from years of listening to the draw announcements. This life-changing moment was not just for him but also for a group of 19 others with whom he plans to share the prize money equally, turning his personal victory into a communal celebration.

Surprisingly, it was the complimentary ticket that secured his victory, despite the 40-year-old man from Kerala having high hopes of winning with a total of six tickets for the draw.

"I got a special offer from Big Ticket, whereas I got four tickets for free when I purchased two. While I have always been hoping to win, this time the expectations were high with six tickets in the draw."

Recalling the moment when the show hosts Richard and Bouchra called him, the 40-year-old man from Kerala expressed, "I was speechless. I couldn't describe the feelings in words. I recognized Richard's voice, as I had been listening to it for years. I knew he called the winners, but I never imagined it was the first prize. It was a surprise. This is a life-changing moment, not just for me but for others in our group."

