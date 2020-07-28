China, India troops disengaged on most border locations, claims Beijing

China on Tuesday said that both Chinese and Indian troops have completely disengaged on most locations of the disputed border between the two nations. The situation is now heading towards easing and cooling down, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"The frontline border troops of the two countries have already completed disengagement at most places," he told reporters in Beijing. Wang said the two sides were preparing for a fifth round of talks between military commanders at an unspecified date.

"We hope that the Indian side and China will meet each other halfway, implement the consensus reached by both sides, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border area," he told reporters.

The Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over seven weeks, and the tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.

Meanwhile, India recently banned around 59 popular Chinese apps, including TikTok on June 29, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country. The decision to ban Chinese apps came as a part of India's economic offensive against China after the death of its 20 soldiers at LAC in Ladakh's Galwan valley.

