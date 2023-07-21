Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' review: A gripping tale of genius, strife, and atomic bomb

J. Robert Oppenheimer, though never awarded a Nobel Prize, stands as one of the most consequential physicists in history. His impact on the world far surpasses that of many Nobel laureates. Guiding the brightest physicists of the 20th century, he spearheaded the creation of the atomic bomb, forever altering the trajectory of human history.

Christopher Nolan, known for his mind-bending films, delivers yet again with this intelligent and gripping biopic on Oppenheimer.

At its core, it is a story of urgency and responsibility. The film explores how Oppenheimer, led the charge in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. The stakes were high as the United States raced against Germany to create this world-altering weapon.

Cillian Murphy, in what can only be described as a career-defining performance, embodies the enigmatic Oppenheimer. His portrayal is magnetic, bringing depth and complexity to this historical figure. It's no wonder that he's already being touted as a surefire Oscar contender.

The supporting cast is nothing short of exceptional, with Robert Downey Jr.'s return to top-notch acting and Florence Pugh's mesmerising presence adding to the film's brilliance. The chemistry among the cast is undeniable, enhancing the storytelling experience.

Nolan's storytelling style is unapologetically relentless, jumping back and forth through time, immersing the viewer in Oppenheimer's life and the creation of the bomb. It might require some quick mental gymnastics, but the visual cues guide you through this non-linear journey.

The film's cinematography is stark and spare, reflecting the seriousness of the subject matter, but it also bursts into moments of vibrant colour, especially when Florence Pugh's character is involved. The score heightens the tension, creating an anxious and oppressive atmosphere that matches the relentless pacing of the film.

Despite its three-hour runtime, Oppenheimer is a captivating experience that flies by, leaving you wanting more. Nolan's genius lies in his ability to make complex stories accessible and thoroughly engaging.

This film isn't just about the atomic bomb; it delves deep into the moral conflicts and the human spirit behind this world-changing invention. The narrative structure, combined with Murphy's mesmerising performance, will keep you on the edge of your seat, eager to uncover the hidden truths and continuities that shaped Oppenheimer's life.

Oppenheimer is a testament to the power of cinema, a thought-provoking and intense watch that will leave you both intellectually stimulated and emotionally moved. It's a rare gem in filmmaking, proving once again that Nolan is a true master of his craft.

So, gather your wits and head to the nearest (hopefully IMAX) theatre to experience this cinematic triumph.

