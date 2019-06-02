CHSE Odisha Class 12 science result 2019 to be announced on June 3; check marks at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE), Odisha, announced on Sunday that it would declare Class 12 science result on Monday (June 3) at 12 PM. The candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official websites of the Odisha education council -- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in -- to check their final results. Over 99,000 students appeared for this year's Class 12th science stream exam, which was conducted between March 7 and March 30.

Here's how you can check Class 12 result (science stream)

Visit the official website of the Board

Click on the link which says 'BSE Odisha 12th Result 2019'

Once the link opens, enter your credentials like name and roll number

Click on 'Submit'

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print out for future references

Check Class 12 result (science stream) via SMS

Type RESULT OR 12 roll number and send it to 56263

Last year, around 76.98 per cent students had passed the exam, of which 19,561 passed with first division, 24,164 with second and 28, 968 with the third division. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, had declared Class 10th results on May 23, recording an overall pass percentage of 70.78 per cent.

