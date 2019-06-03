CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2019: Odisha board to declare plus 2 science results today, here's how to check scores

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare CHSE Class 12th Science results today. The results will reportedly be announced at 12 PM on the official website of the board- chseodisha.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the candidates can also check their board results at- orissaresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

This year, a total of 99,000 students had appeared in CHSE Odisha Class 12th exams in the science stream. The exams were conducted between March 7 and March 30.

In 2018, the pass percentage in CHSE Odisha Class 12th result for the Science stream was recorded to be at 76.98%. As many as 19,561 students secured first division, 24,164 students had obtained second division and 28,968 students secured the third division.

Here's how to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2019, once it is declared:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the board.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result (Science stream) will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

