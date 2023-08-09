Co-passengers debunk influencer's claim of 'shocking’ Air India experience; netizens say 'dark side of social influencers'

A social media influencer came under scanner over her recent video on travelling on Air India, which sent her "brain into tizzy". Garima Goel runs a page called ‘Garima’s Good Life’ on Instagram and has more than 450,000 followers.

The video begins with Garima leaving the ‘business class’ section and no other passengers are left on the plane. She goes towards the exit but instead of using the usual left side, the airline had attached the stairs to the right side of the plane. Garima then acted in a dramatic way and said that she found this de-boarding process unusual. She even likened the situation to a Christopher Nolan movie.

Later in the video, she explains that even the stairs used for de-boarding were different than usual. Then she is seen coming down the stairs as a person from airline staff carries her bags. The video ends with Garima boarding the bus waiting on the tarmac.

The video was circulated on social media and users found it to be silly and trivial. But then a user named K P Singh commented on her post claiming he was on the the same flight and talked about the inconvenience she caused.

”I was in the same flight. She was sitting in the economy class but only to make this video when all passengers left the plane she went in the business class pretending to be a business class ,and she took 11 mins to do all this nonsense and we all waited for her,” Singh wrote in his comment.

Another user commented, “If you’re an influencer behave responsibly. do such cringe stuff which won’t create inconvenience to others. also don’t use NOLAN reference when you’ve such pea sized brains.”

Various people called her actions irresponsible as she kept various passengers waiting for her in the bus. One of the comments read, “I m shocked you kept people waiting for you just for the video I mean seriously,,, so many people waiting for you ,some of them must be having urgent work ,but you just wanted to making this video to post.”

Another Instagram user said this is "dark side of social influencers".

One user also clarified that the airline staff is not obliged to carry the bags of any passenger. Either they are requested to do so or it’s a wheelchair situation, both of which have to be mentioned at the time of booking..