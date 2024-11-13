Coldplay announces 4th India show in Ahmedabad! Concert to take place on Jan 25, tickets to go live on...

The legendary British band Coldplay has officially announced a highly anticipated concert in Ahmedabad, India. Scheduled for January 25, 2025, the concert will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, marking what the band describes as their largest show to date.

The announcement was made on November 13 via a post on X, where the band stated, "2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED. The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12 pm IST. #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour."

✨ 2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED



The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025.



Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12pm IST.



Delivered by DHL#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/MpcKE5vZbe — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 13, 2024

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase starting November 16, 2024, at 12 PM IST through BookMyShow. Similar to their previous concerts in Mumbai, the ticket sales will utilize a virtual queue system, with fans assigned queue positions via an Automated Queue Randomisation System.

Fans can look forward to a night filled with Coldplay's greatest hits, including classics such as "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Clocks," "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," "Paradise," "A Sky Full of Stars," and "Adventure of a Lifetime."

Coldplay's upcoming show in Ahmedabad follows their previously announced performances in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025.

In an earlier statement, Coldplay confirmed that a limited number of "Infinity Tickets" will be available for purchase starting November 22, 2024. Priced at approximately €20 (around Rs 2000), these tickets aim to make the concert accessible to a wider audience. Each fan can buy a maximum of two tickets, which will be located next to each other. The exact seating locations will be disclosed upon ticket pickup at the box office on the concert day.

Coldplay's 2016 performance in India was notably brief, with lead vocalist Chris Martin sharing the stage with renowned composer AR Rahman for less than ten minutes, delighting the crowd with a mix of Hindi and English.

With over 100 million records sold worldwide and multiple Grammy Awards to their name, including Song of the Year for "Viva la Vida," Coldplay continues to be a powerful force in the music industry, captivating audiences across the globe.

