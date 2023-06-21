Coldplay breaks record for most number of tickets sold in Singapore

British band Coldplay on Tuesday broke the record for the most number of tickets sold in a single day in Singapore as pre-bookings for the band’s “Music of the Spheres” world tour opened in the country.

Coldplay will perform in Singapore’s National Stadium from January 23 to January 27, 2024, becoming the first act to do so, Bloomberg reported.

Presale for the concert tickets went live on Monday, with concert promoter Live Nation informing on Tuesday that the event was sold out in 24 hours. Approximately 200,000 tickets were sold for the first four concerts between January 23 and 27.

Following overwhelming demand, two new dates were added, both of which sold out in under three hours.

With the high demand came frustration for the fans who waited in oppressively long queues on the booking platform Ticketmaster to book their tickets. Local newspaper The Straits Times reported that the virtual queues saw approximately 1 million users. A high surge in booking traffic also resulted in longer wait times, with lots of fans getting kicked from the booking page.

The booking process was exacerbated further by issues in queue numbers. Some users reported that their queue numbers increased without interference. One user reported getting kicked out while at 50,000 in the queue and getting slotted at 700,000 when they logged back in. These frustrated fans took to Twitter and reached out to Ticketmaster in hopes of resolving their issues.

@Ticketmaster please explain how I registered for pre sale for Coldplay in Singapore, was number 50,000 in the queue, then when I finally got in to buy tickets I was met with this page with no option. Now I’ve been kicked out and am now 700,000 in the queue. Absolute shambles. pic.twitter.com/743zB1zJGj — Luke Curtis (@lukecurtis0) June 19, 2023

Coldplay’s much-anticipated tour of Asia begins in November, where the band will perform across multiple sold-out venues in Tokyo.