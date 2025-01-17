Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Just few hours to go. Here’s how to reach venue on time and other details 

With just a few hours left for the much-anticipated Coldplay’s first concert in Mumbai on January 18 fans are waiting with bated breath for the performance from Chris Martin and Co. Coldplay is set to perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. The three-day event is expected to draw around 70,000 attendees.
Ticketing aggregator BookmyShow has issued security guidelines for the Coldplay concerts. BookMyShow has shared a post on Instagram that states several checks and balances to ensure a smooth and fair experience for all valid ticket holders.
According to the guidelines, people attending the concert should carry a copy of government ID proof along with a soft copy of a government ID proof of the primary transactor.
People attending the concert will also be provided with wristbands which will act as the ticket. Multi-level security checks have also been planned to ensure safety and spot any counterfeit wristbands.
Gate Timings
Performance Schedule
Venue Rules
Transportation
To ensure a smooth commute for attendees, BookMyShow Live has partnered with Indian Railways and Cityflo to provide special train and bus services. Here's a detailed guide:
Special Train Services
Operator: Indian Railways, Route: Goregaon to Nerul
Schedule: The trains will run during the event on all three concert days (January 18, 19, and 21), catering to both onward and return journeys.
Ticket Price: Rs 500 for a two-way trip and can be purchased through the BookMyShow app.
These exclusive train services are designed to accommodate concert-goers, ensuring timely arrival and departure while avoiding overcrowding on regular trains.
Private Bus Services
Operator: Cityflo, Routes: Buses will operate from Goregaon, South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane
Fare: Rs 199 per person, offering an affordable and comfortable travel option.
Booking: Seats can be reserved via the Cityflo app.
Cityflo buses provide a convenient alternative to public transport, ensuring a hassle-free journey to and from the venue.
Check train and bus schedules on the respective apps to ensure timely travel. Arrive early to avoid missing the gate closing time (7:45 pm).
