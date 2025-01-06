Comedian pokes fun at Gen Z on Rs 6 cr wedding budget, says 'will retire and move to mountains'

Amid rising living costs, inflation, and widespread job cuts, extravagant weddings might seem out of reach for most. However, Gen Z appears to be in a different league altogether. A recent video captured young people nonchalantly discussing wedding budgets ranging from Rs 2 to Rs 6 crore. The clip soon caught the eye of stand-up comedian Rohit Shah, who hilariously roasted their lofty expectations.

Shah quipped that if he ever had Rs 6 crore, he’d retire and lead a tranquil life in the mountains. He even joked that such videos might be a clever ploy by the tax department to uncover parents hiding unaccounted wealth.

Reacting to the video on Instagram, Shah said, “I have no idea why these Gen Z people are so delusional, casually thinking about a 6 Crore wedding budget. For me, 6 Crore is my lifetime budget. If someone gives me 6 Crore, I’ll retire, move to the mountains, open a cafe and spend my days playing cricket. These people are casually saying ‘Crore’ like it’s nothing, while we millennials double-check Uber and Ola prices before booking a cab and still end up taking a train wherever we want to go.”

“I feel like the income tax department has planted secret agents who ask these kids about their wedding budgets just to track their fathers tax details and catch them for tax evasion. Then their dads will get into a crisis and it’ll take Gen Zs forever to sort things out. So I’m telling you, drop this delusional behaviour. If anyone asks about your wedding budget, just say it’s 1.50 lakhs and tell them you’ll order food from Shiv Sagar, paneer butter masala for everyone," Rohit Shah added.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Rs 3-4 crore mein toh mera pura moholla shaadi karle. (In Rs 3-4 crore, my entire neighbourhood will be able to get married)."

One user humorously remarked, “Pahadon pe cafe and khudki sabji ugana is every 90’s born ka plan, I guess.” (Opening a cafe in the hills and growing your own vegetables is the dream of every 90’s kid.)

Another pointed out the practicality of using such a budget wisely, commenting, “In Rs 3-4 crore, you can buy a good apartment instead of spending on an extravagant wedding.”

Someone else speculated about the confusion behind these extravagant claims, writing, “Maybe they confused themselves by seeing cr. to crore in their passbook. Please explain to them the cr. in passbook stands for credit.”

A Gen Z respondent distanced themselves from the claims, humorously stating, “As a Gen Z, we don’t claim them.”