Complete lockdown in India: What will remain open, what will remain shut?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that India will go under complete lockdown from midnight for 21 days. Follwoing this, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory containing a list of what will remain open and what will remain closed.

Central goverment offices will mostly be closed except a few essential ones like defence, central armed police forces, public utilities, disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices and a few others.

A few important state and union government offices like police, civil defence, fire and emergency, district administration,electricity, water and santiation and municipal bodies would remain functional. A minimum workforce has to be maintained in these offices.

Ration shops, fruits and vegetables shops, milk and diary shops, meat shops and animal fodder shops will remain open.

All hospital and medical establishments, including manufacturers and distributers, chemists, laboratories, clinics, etc will remain functional and medical staff is allowed to travel.

ATMs, print and electonic media houses, IT services for essential services, internet and telecommuncation services and delivery of food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipments through e-commerce will continue to function.

All public transportation will be suspended except for essential goods and emergency services.

Hospitality institutes can operate only if they have people stranded or essential services staff in the country or the institute has been turned into an isolation facilty.

All education institutes and places of worship will reman shut. All social, political, sports, cultural, academic, entertaintment and religious gatherings are prohibited. Not more than 20 people are allowed in case of a funeral.

If an indivdual is found in violation of the lockdown, they will be tried under the various criminal procedures listed under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Please Read: Rs 15,000 crore allotted for healthcare to fight coronavirus, says PM Modi

Please Read: PM Modi fears India will be pushed back by 21 years if lockdown not successful